New Analysis Links Post-9/11 Islamophobia to Today’s Political Divides in the U.S. and Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the analysis, the wave of Islamophobia and antisemitism that began after the September 11 attacks and the “War on Terror” launched by the George W. Bush administration has transformed into a defining force in Western political discourse. The author notes that the attacks brought identity politics back to the center of public debate and reshaped global attitudes toward Muslims, immigrants, and refugees.

The report states that in Europe, far-right politicians such as Geert Wilders have exploited anti-Islam sentiment to expand their influence, and in some cases, Islamophobia has reached the level of official government policy.

In the United States, Donald Trump has blamed Afghan migrants following a shooting incident and ordered a review of green cards issued to citizens of 19 countries, half of them Muslim, while also halting visa issuance for citizens of several Third World states. At the same time, he is confronting growing antisemitism among his supporters, a phenomenon analysts say has been intensified by the conduct of the Israeli regime in the Gaza war and perceptions of its excessive influence over Washington’s policymaking.

The analysis notes that part of Trump’s voter base is distancing itself from him, and some right-wing activists accuse his administration of prioritizing the interests of the Israeli regime and other countries over those of American citizens. Furthermore, prominent conservative figures, including Tucker Carlson and several evangelical activists, have shifted their positions toward the Israeli regime, creating new fractures within the American right.

The report adds that efforts to counter extremism and antisemitism within the right are facing serious obstacles, while figures such as Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, and other extremists are increasingly visible in the movement’s media and political spaces. Some Republican Party members have also warned about the growing spread of racist views among Trump’s supporters.

**************

End/ 345E