Media Office in Gaza: Israel committed 591 violations, resulting in 1,260 martyrs, wounded during 50 days since Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip condemned the continued serious and systematic violations by the Israeli occupation authorities of the ceasefire agreement, which has now been in effect for over 50 days. The office confirmed that these violations had reached a total of 591 documented breaches, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the humanitarian protocol attached to the agreement.



In a statement issued on Sunday, the Government Media Office affirmed that these ongoing violations have resulted in the deaths of 357 civilians, the majority of whom are children, women, and the elderly, in addition to 903 wounded with varying degrees of injury. Furthermore, 38 citizens were arbitrarily arrested during incursions and raids, confirming the occupation’s insistence on undermining the agreement and creating a bloody reality on the ground that threatens security and stability in the Gaza Strip.



According to the statement, the Israeli occupation’s attacks varied, including 164 direct shooting incidents targeting civilians, homes, residential neighborhoods, and displaced persons’ tents, 25 incursions by occupation vehicles into residential and agricultural areas, crossing the temporary yellow line, and 280 shelling and targeting operations by land, air, and artillery.



The report also documented 118 demolitions of homes andv civilian facilities, a systematic crime aimed at expanding destruction and collectively punishing the population, amounting to a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions.



The Media Office held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for all humanitarian and security repercussions resulting from these violations, and affirmed that its continuation of this aggressive approach will thwart any international efforts to maintain calm.



It called upon US President Donald Trump, the mediating countries, the guarantor parties of the agreement, and the UN Security Council to take serious and effective action to stop these attacks, restrain the occupation, and compel it to strictly adhere to the terms of the ceasefire agreement and the humanitarian protocol, thereby ensuring the protection of civilians and putting an end to the escalating violations.



It also warned that the occupation’s continued grave violations threaten the chances for stability and confirm to the world that only international pressure can force the occupation to respect international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy.

