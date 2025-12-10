Dozens rally in Geneva to demand end to Gaza 'genocide,' accuse Switzerland of complicity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of protesters gathered at Bel-Air in central Geneva on Tuesday to show solidarity with the Palestinians and demand an end to the "genocide" in Gaza, while urging Switzerland to stop what they called its complicity in Israeli actions.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and carried banners reading "Stop genocide," "Stop Switzerland’s complicity with all of Israel's crimes in Palestine," and "Israel tramples humanitarian law - Switzerland is complicit." They demanded sanctions on Israel and urged Bern to end all military cooperation with the country.

Several demonstrators held signs urging legal action against Israeli leaders, including "Arrest Netanyahu" and "The State of Israel must be tried for war crimes."

The demonstrators also accused Israeli forces of abuses, "committing war crimes against detainees, including children, in its prisons."

The rally condemned settler violence in the West Bank, saying there should be a stop to attacks by illegal settlers and they be held accountable. The protesters also called for ending Israeli occupation.

"No peace without the end of occupation! No peace without justice," they said.

The activists also targeted Switzerland's military procurement, holding signs such as "The military trade with Israel continues - shame on Switzerland!" and opposing drone acquisitions, with banners reading: “No Israeli drones tested on Palestinians in our skies.”

...................

End/ 257