Israeli lawmakers call for killing Palestinians over waste burning in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli lawmakers and a minister have called for the killing of Palestinians if they are found burning waste in the occupied West Bank.

"The Air Force should act and kill them," far-right lawmaker Tzvi Succot said at the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on Wednesday, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Environment minister Idit Silman and committee chair Yitzhak Kroizer also backed his position, signaling official support for the summary extrajudicial killing of Palestinians.

During the session of the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee, the trio described waste fires as “a terrorist act”.

This is while the primary reason for the burning of waste is the lack of formal waste collection and treatment facilities in the occupied Palestinian towns because of Israeli restrictions.

The Israeli regime has escalated its West Bank violence since October 7, 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on Gaza. Since then, Israeli forces and settlers have killed hundreds of Palestinians in the occupied territory.

More than 700,000 settlers live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views the settlements as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on occupied territories.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in several resolutions.

Last year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of historical Palestine illegal.

The ICJ demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds. It was mere words.

