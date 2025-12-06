Palestinian group warns mercenaries after killing of Israeli agent

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian resistance faction warned on Friday that the killing of Yasser Abu Shabab — identified as an Israeli mercenary — should serve as a stark warning to anyone cooperating with the occupying regime, according to the Sama news agency.

According to IRNA, the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC) said Abu Shabab’s death, which occurred in an area under Israeli military protection, exposed Israel’s failure to safeguard its local collaborators. The group stressed that “certain death, disgrace, and humiliation” await anyone who chooses to align with Israel, insisting that those who cooperate with the occupation have no place within Palestinian society.

The PRC added that it will continue acting as a protective shield for Palestinian families and tribes, vowing to prevent any individual or group from threatening national and social cohesion through collaboration with Israel.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Abu Shabab, described as the leader of pro-Israel collaborators in Gaza, was killed in a targeted attack by unidentified assailants.

