Defending Iran ‘religious obligation’ for Islamic Ummah: Algerian thinker

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Algerian thinker says defending Islamic Iran is a “religious obligation and strategic necessity” for the Islamic community, warning that the fall of Iran would accelerate Zionist and Western influence in the region.

Speaking during the second international webinar titled “Islamic Iran; The Islamic Dignity Front in Confrontation with the Zionist Regime,” Yahya Abu Zakaria argued that since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has been the target of “thousands of conspiracies” by Western powers and international Zionism.

Despite these pressures, he said, Iran has used its resources to support oppressed nations and resistance movements in the region, following the strategic doctrine of Imam Khomeini.

Abu Zakaria criticized segments of the Arab and Islamic scholarly community for failing to back Iran’s positions, saying some religious rulings were instead used against the Islamic Republic while those same circles pursued relations with Israel.

Abu Zakaria continued by stating that “defending Islamic Iran is a religious obligation and a strategic necessity for the Islamic Ummah (community).”

The fall of Iran, he said, “Would mean the spread of Zionism, the Americanization of the Islamic world, and the advancement of the ‘Greater Israel’ plan.”

Back in August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the regime has been dead-set on expanding the occupied territories well beyond Palestine.

He said he feels a deep connection to “this vision” of a “Greater Israel,” referring to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as well as parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, and described it as “a historical and spiritual mission.”

Abu Zakaria also emphasized that Iran has paid high costs to defend Islamic ideals over the past four decades, saying, “Iranians could have allied with the West like some countries in the region,” but they “stood by the oppressed nations in all fields of defense of Islam.”

Referring to the existence of two projects of “resistance” and “reconciliation” in the Arab world, the Algerian thinker said that Iran “has always been on the front of resistance and continues to strive for the victory of the oppressed.”

“For this reason, the US and all Western powers have mobilized alongside the Zionist regime to strike this country, but Iran, under the wise and courageous guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, has stood strong and dignified against all pressures,” he further said.

The Algerian thinker called for Muslim unity, the abandonment of sectarian differences, and comprehensive political, cultural, and media support for Iran.

He added that Iran’s presence on the regional and international stage is a necessity for the progress and dignity of the Islamic community.

