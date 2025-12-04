Iran rejects Israel’s allegations at IMO as baseless, politically motivated

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London has submitted formal diplomatic notes to the organization’s Secretary-General, firmly rejecting what it described as unfounded allegations raised by the representatives of the Israeli regime and Yemen during the 34th session of the IMO.

According to IRNA, In a letter addressed to Arsenio Dominguez, Iran expressed deep concern over what it called the Israeli regime’s continued misuse of the IMO as a specialized United Nations body to advance hostile and destructive political objectives. The Iranian mission emphasized that such conduct directly undermines the impartial, technical, and professional character of the organization.

The note stressed that the accusations form part of a broader pattern through which the Israeli regime seeks to weaken international law, erode multilateral mechanisms, and disrupt the normal functioning of global governance institutions.

A copy of the note, provided to IRNA, stated that the claims were baseless, hostile, and provocational in nature. Iran said the allegations were a calculated attempt to divert the attention of IMO member states from the Israeli regime’s own record of widespread and continuous violations of international law, including in the maritime sphere.

