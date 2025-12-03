Sheikh Shahriari: Qadir, a point of unity among Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Hujjat-ul-Islam Sheikh Hamid Shahriari made the remarks in his address at conference entitled “Qadir, Axis of Islamic Unity” held on MondayHe noted that the commonalities in Islam must be the basis for understanding, while differences should be respected, with each side (denomination) acting according to its own jurisprudence.



Dr. Shahriari noted that Qadir is a historical event acknowledged by all Muslims, similar to the Qur’an, which is universally accepted in the Islamic community stressing,” What distinguishes Qadir from other events is its repeated and widely transmitted narration of the Prophet’s designation of Imam Ali’s leadership.”



The cleric added that Ghadir fosters unity because it is a shared matter between Shia and Sunni Muslims, and its interpretation should not lead to division, conflict, or war.



Hujjat-ul-Islam Shahriari called on Muslims to preserve their solidarity while avoiding statements that damage it,” adding that the real enemies are the United States and Israel, against whom Muslims must remain united.



Shahriari argued that division in the Muslim community began when the Prophet’s clear recommendations were not followed, despite numerous narrations in both Shia and Sunni sources affirming Imam Ali’s authority.



He stressed the importance of avoiding division and sedition, urging Muslims to gather around shared values while allowing differences to be addressed individually.



He cited the Leader’s recent call to preserve national cohesion across all regions of Iran as a reminder that unity must be maintained nationwide.



Shahriari concluded by recalling three divine recommendations for believers: mutual exhortation to truth, patience, and compassion. He said these are obligations placed upon all Muslims to uphold in their relations with one another.



The conference, titled “Ghadir as Axis of Islamic Unity”, was co-organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and the Seminary’s Scientific Association of Imamate Studies, and held at the Forum’s Research Institute.



