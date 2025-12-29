Iran, Saudi Arabia FMs hold phone talks on regional developments

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation on Sunday afternoon to discuss bilateral ties as well as major regional and international developments.

According to IRNA, during the call, the two ministers reviewed the expanding relations between Tehran and Riyadh and underscored the importance of maintaining political consultations and strengthening cooperation to advance mutual interests and promote regional stability.

Addressing the situation in southern Yemen, Araghchi emphasized the necessity of preserving Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity and highlighted the importance of implementing a political roadmap to achieve sustainable peace.

He also condemned Israeli attacks against Lebanon, stressing the responsibility of the international community—particularly the guarantors of the ceasefire—to put an end to these actions and prevent further violations against the Lebanese people.

For his part, the Saudi foreign minister highlighted the significance of continued dialogue and coordination among regional countries to safeguard peace and stability. He also stressed the need to hold Israel accountable for its actions and emphasized the role of regional cooperation in easing tensions.

The conversation took place within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran and Saudi Arabia aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

