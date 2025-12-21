Iranian FM: US actions against Venezuela imperil regional, global peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned US threats to use force against Venezuela, calling them a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter and a threat to world peace.

Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on Sunday, in which the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as developments in the Caribbean region.

Threats of military action against Venezuela, along with measures undermining maritime security in the Caribbean, constituted a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, the Iranian foreign minister said.

He expressed Iran’s solidarity with and support for the people and the elected government of Venezuela, stressing the responsibility of the international community to firmly oppose what he described as illegal and unilateral actions.

Araghchi warned that such measures pose an open threat to regional and global peace and stability.

Referring to the very good relations between Iran and Venezuela across various fields, the Iranian foreign minister underlined the determination of the leaders of the two nations to consolidate and expand bilateral ties in line with the interests of both countries.

For his part, the Venezuelan foreign minister thanked Iran for its principled positions and its expression of solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their elected government in the face of what he described as illegal and unjust threats and sanctions imposed by the US.

He emphasized the resolve of the Venezuelan government and nation to defend the country’s national sovereignty and independence against external pressures.

The two foreign ministers also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination and cooperation within international forums to confront unilateralism and to defend the sovereignty of nations.

