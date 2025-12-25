Iranian MPs condemn US actions in Caribbean as piracy

AhlulBayt News Agency: A bloc of 150 Iranian parliamentarians strongly condemned the United States for intercepting and chasing oil tankers in the Caribbean, declaring that such actions amount to maritime piracy and pose a serious threat to regional stability.

On Wednesday, Mojtaba Bakhshipour, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, read a statement in which lawmakers argued that the US seizure and pursuit of commercial vessels, coupled with its expanding military presence near Venezuela, demonstrate a reckless and unlawful approach to international relations.

The statement emphasized that “intercepting or obstructing commercial ships on international waters without authorization from legitimate international institutions constitutes maritime piracy,” adding that such behavior violates international maritime law and the principle of free navigation.

Lawmakers cautioned that the growing US military footprint in the Caribbean undermines regional security and blatantly disregards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.

They held Washington entirely accountable for “any regional tensions, instability, and unintended security or political consequences,” warning that US actions risk dragging the region into deeper confrontation.

The statement further expressed solidarity with Venezuela’s government and people, urging an immediate halt to US threats, sanctions, and coercive measures against Caracas.

In recent months, the United States has escalated pressure on Venezuela through a massive military buildup in the Caribbean, which American officials have described—without evidence—as an anti–drug trafficking operation.

Since August, US Southern Command has deployed warships, submarines, aircraft carriers, F-35 fighter squadrons, and nearly 15,000 personnel to the Caribbean and waters surrounding Venezuela.

/129