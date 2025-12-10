Pres. Pezeshkian tells Maduro: US naval deployment to Caribbean endangers global peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, President Pezeshkian condemned the United States for deploying a military fleet to the Caribbean and Venezuelan coasts.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sharply criticized the unlawful actions of the United States in the Caribbean, stating that Washington’s deployment of a naval fleet to the region under “baseless pretexts” constitutes a dangerous precedent undermining international peace and security. He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the move.

Pezeshkian and President Nicolás Maduro held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed the latest developments in the Caribbean.

Reaffirming the principle of strategic unity and enduring friendship between Iran and Venezuela, Pezeshkian highlighted the deep bonds between the two nations. He emphasized that Iran considers Venezuela a true friend and ally and will support it in all circumstances, particularly during the current critical situation.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to Venezuela’s independence, security, and stability, noting that Tehran is closely monitoring developments in the Caribbean and fully stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people.

Pezeshkian again condemned the US naval deployment, calling it entirely illegal and in violation of international rules. He stressed that Iran resolutely opposes such actions. He also expressed Iran’s readiness to expand comprehensive cooperation with Venezuela and thanked Caracas for its continued support in international arenas.

Highlighting the resilience of the Venezuelan nation, Pezeshkian stated that unity among Venezuelans will enable them to overcome existing challenges, adding that greater national cohesion will further discourage their adversaries. He conveyed his wishes for growth, progress, peace, and security for the Venezuelan people in the new year.

President Maduro, for his part, thanked Iran for its longstanding support, noting that the two nations have built a durable partnership that serves as a model for peaceful and cooperative relations.

Commenting on recent tensions in the Caribbean, Maduro labeled US actions as provocative, unnecessary, and contrary to the UN Charter. He said Washington’s “false allegations” against Venezuela have been rejected by global public opinion, including within the United States, as well as by the Venezuelan people.

Maduro underscored the resolve, unity, and determination of the Venezuelan nation in defending peace and independence, asserting that Venezuela is stronger and more united than ever. He added that the country will continue its path toward development and progress.

He also conveyed warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian people, stressing the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation between Tehran and Caracas.

Maduro added that the two countries will remain in constant contact and cooperate to advance peace and development, which he described as their shared responsibility.

