Pres. Pezeshkian urges unity to counter foreign conspiracies against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian once again emphasized the need for national unity as a means to thwart enemy schemes and counter the ongoing conspiracies targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to IRNA, speaking on Wednesday at a gathering of Friday prayer participants, Pezeshkian highlighted five major anti-Iran strategies pursued by the United States, several Western governments, and the Israeli regime. He stressed that confronting these plans requires solidarity among the Iranian people, constructive engagement with neighboring countries, and reliance on the nation’s collective strength.

He explained that the first and most significant tactic used by adversaries is intensifying “pressure on Iran,” particularly by limiting the country’s access to financial resources and international economic channels.

According to Pezeshkian, the second and third strategies involve “weakening the national economy” and “fueling social dissatisfaction,” in order to push people into the streets and create instability within the country.

He described the “assassination campaign” and the promotion of “Iranophobia” as the fourth and fifth axes of the enemy’s agenda, noting that hostile powers mistakenly believe Iran’s stability depends on certain individuals, and that harming them could lead the country into disorder.

The President also warned that neighboring states are being influenced through propaganda rooted in Iranophobia, as enemies are concerned about Iran’s firm stance on expanding friendly relations with its neighbors.

A substantial part of Pezeshkian’s speech focused on mosque-centered and community-centered initiatives as long-term solutions to societal challenges. He emphasized, “Whenever the government is unable to fully address an issue, it is the responsibility of the people and the mosques to step forward and help fill the gap.”

