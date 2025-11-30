Iran President: Ending occupation only principled solution to Palestine issue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message to world governments, stated that the only fundamental solution to the Palestinian question is ending the organized occupation of Palestinian land.

President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed a letter to countries worldwide on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, emphasizing Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian nation. He said November 29 marks global solidarity with a people who have stood “with empty hands” for decades in pursuit of freedom, justice, and dignity.

He described the day as a reminder of eight decades of occupation of Palestinian territories by the Israeli regime, as well as the ongoing suffering, injustice, and oppression endured by the Palestinian people. Pezeshkian noted that this year’s commemoration comes as the “crimes” against Palestinians—particularly in Gaza—have unfolded before the eyes of the world, while governments claiming to uphold human rights “turned a blind eye.”

The president stressed that November 29 underscores the struggle of a nation whose right to self-determination has been denied, preventing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He said the day highlights the moral and legal duty of world governments and nations to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

Pezeshkian also criticized international organizations for their inability to confront Israel, calling it the greatest threat to global peace and security. He said the time has come for governments, alongside global public opinion, to take serious and effective steps to halt aggression against Palestinians.

Reaffirming Iran’s comprehensive support for the Palestinian cause and its recognition of the legitimate resistance of Palestinian youth against occupation, Pezeshkian urged the international community to confront Israeli actions, which he said violate international law and numerous UN resolutions.

He reiterated that Iran believes the only principled solution is ending the organized occupation of historic Palestinian land, ensuring the return of Palestinian refugees, and enabling them to exercise their right to determine their future.

The president noted that Iran’s initiative—calling for the return of refugees and a referendum among the “original inhabitants of Palestine,” including Muslims, Christians, and Jews—has been officially registered at the United Nations as a viable alternative to failed previous plans. He said the initiative seeks to resolve the Palestinian issue through legal principles based on the right of return and the right to self-determination.

Pezeshkian concluded by reaffirming full solidarity with the Palestinian people, praising their “heroic resistance” against Israeli actions, and praying for their victory and the liberation of Palestine.

