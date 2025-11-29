Tehran Friday Prayers Leader asks for helping Pezeshkian gov. to tackle problems

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard has stressed the need for assisting the government of Masoud Pezeshkian in tackling the country's problems.

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in Tehran, Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi stressed the importance of keeping unity and standing united on the part of statesmen and officials and strengthening the relationship between the state and the nation.

The senior cleric added "We must debate the issues in a wise and polite manner, as the holy Quran guides us."

He recalled yesterday's speech by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, calling on the people to optimally use the resources to help the government tackle the problems such as ongoing drought and economic difficulties.

The worshippers in today's Friday Prayers sermon performed rain prayers as the country goes through severe drought so far.

