Tehran Friday Prayers Leader condemns global decisions against oppressed Gazans

AhlulBayt News Agency: The provisional leader of Tehran Friday Prayers leader has strongly condemned the decisions taken by some countries and the international organizations against the oppressed people of Gaza.

Speaking at this week's Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari stated that Palestinian people are currently under oppressive pressure, emphasizing that no plan or resolution can undermine their resolve.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will throw its weight behind the oppressed people of Palestine and send its humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the enclave

The provisional leader of Tehran Friday Prayers leader emphasized the important role of family in Iranian society, noting that family is the greatest asset in society and this asset is preserved by practicing chastity.

Turning to the experience of the Western countries, he stressed that the West is a clear example of the tragedy of family collapse due to the lack of chastity.

He said that lack of chastity destroys the foundation of family, adding that the enemies seek to undermine chastity among couples with the aim of destroying the Iranian society.

