Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man and abducted two others as they expanded their deadly raids across the West Bank and carried out multiple demolitions, in the latest violence against civilians in the occupied land.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that Israeli army forces raided the village of Tell, west of Nablus, on Friday evening and surrounded a house.

They then fired live ammunition and stun grenades at the building, before barging into it.

Naaman Ramadan, head of the Tell village council, said Israeli troops shot 24-year-old Younes Waleed Mohammad Shtayyeh dead inside.

Ramadan added that the occupation forces summoned Shtayyeh’s father, who confirmed his son had died before the Israeli troops carried the body away in a military vehicle and withdrew from the area.

He noted that Shtayyeh was a member of the Palestinian police, Press TV reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that Israeli forces prevented its medical teams from reaching the man at the time he was shot, before he was pronounced dead.

Separately, Israeli forces abducted a young man after surrounding his home on the edge of al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas.

Israeli troops also kidnapped another young man from Khirbet Humsa al-Fouqa in the northern Jordan Valley.

Additionally, Israeli forces abducted dozens of Palestinians on Saturday and subjected them to field interrogations after assaulting them in al-Khalil governorate.

A media activist in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers stormed several neighborhoods in the town, raided and ransacked numerous homes, and detained more than 30 Palestinians for several hours in the yard of a brick factory.

Israeli troops also detained several Palestinians in the city of al-Khalil and subjected them to field interrogations and assaulted them.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of historical Palestine illegal.

The ICJ demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The court’s advisory opinion, though not legally binding, carries significant political weight as it marks the first time the ICJ has delivered a position on the legality of the 57-year occupation.

......................

End/ 257