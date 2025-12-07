Two Palestinians martyred by criminal Zionist forces gunfire in al-Khalil City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinian young men were martyred on Monday night after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire at a vehicle in the Bab al‑Zawiya area of al-Khalil City.

The IOF justified the shooting incident by claiming that the young men carried out a car-ramming attack and injured one of its soldiers in the area.

Local sources said that Israeli forces showered a vehicle in the area with bullets, killing two young men instantly.

Soldiers then sealed off the area and prevented ambulance crews from reaching the scene before seizing one of the bodies.

The Red Crescent reported that its ambulance crews were barred by Israeli forces from reaching the victims to evacuate them or provide them with any first aid.

One of the martyrs was identified as 53-year-old Ziyad Abu Dawoud, a municipal employee in al-Khalil.

Eyewitnesses and local sources affirmed that all the soldiers at the scene were behind concrete blocks, and that the vehicle posed no danger at the moment of the shooting.



