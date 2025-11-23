Palestinian journalist Farah Abu Ayyash reveals torture inside Israeli prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency: Farah Abu Ayyash, a Tasnim News Agency reporter, has revealed details of the torture and harassment she endured at the hands of Israeli soldiers over the past 110 days, marking the first account she has managed to send from inside Israeli prisons.

According to Mehr, Abu Ayyash, a Palestinian journalist working for the Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency in the city of al-Khalil (Hebron) in the southern West Bank, was arrested during a nighttime raid on her home in the village of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, on August 6, 2025. She was subsequently transferred to the Moscovia Detention Center in northern occupied Jerusalem, where she reports having witnessed and suffered torture, harassment, and physical assault by prison guards.

Tasnim News Agency began following up on her case immediately after her detention. However, based on the advice of journalists who had experienced similar arrests, consultations with her lawyer, and Abu Ayyash’s own concerns about how public disclosure might affect her legal case and the safety of her family under Israeli occupation, the agency refrained from publicizing the incident.

Now, after Abu Ayyash managed to relay her personal account of the torture she faced inside the brutal Israeli prison system—and following repeated consultations with her attorney—Tasnim News Agency has decided to officially publicize her case and warn of the dire consequences of the Israeli regime’s inhumane and brutal actions against the detained Palestinian journalist.

