Hamas warns of slow execution of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Abdul-Rahman Shadeed warned that Palestinian prisoners are facing attempts of slow execution inside Israeli prisons.

Shadeed stated on Tuesday that the assault on prisoner Abdullah Barghouthi in Gilboa jail is part of a systematic abuse policy implemented by the Israeli prison administration under political directives.

He added that the situation in Israeli prisons reflects threats made by extremist minister Itamar Ben Gvir to target Palestinian detainees and their leaders.

The Hamas official cautioned that the health of Barghouthi and other prisoners may deteriorate as they are denied medical treatment, accusing Israeli jailers of trying to break their resilience.

Shadeed urged the international community and human rights organizations to take immediate action to protect Palestinian prisoners from Israeli violations inside jails.

In a related statement, Abdullah al-Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, said that a recent report by Physicians for Human Rights in Israel documented 94 deaths of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails since the start of the genocidal war until August 2025, with four more deaths later announced, raising the total to 98. He stressed that the real number likely exceeds one hundred.

Zaghari clarified that this figure does not include prisoners who were shot before arrest and later died in Israeli hospitals, nor those executed immediately after being detained.

