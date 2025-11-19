Witkoff to meet with Hamas delegation in Istanbul to preserve Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Istanbul with a delegation of senior Hamas officials led by Khalil al-Hayya to discuss efforts to maintain the ongoing ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This marks Witkoff’s second meeting with al-Hayya. Previously, he met with the Hamas negotiator following a session between Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the U.S. president, and members of the Hamas negotiating team regarding the ceasefire. Those talks took place just hours before the agreement was signed in Egypt on October 9.

The Times of Israel reported that the meeting played a decisive role in finalizing the agreement, as Trump’s advisers assured Hamas leaders that the United States would pressure Israel to comply with the terms of the deal—provided that Hamas also adhered to its commitments.

