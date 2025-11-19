Hamas: Israel continues genocide in Gaza, bombs shelter gate in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that the Israeli enemy continued its genocide war on the Gaza Strip with bombing operations, the latest of which was dropping a bomb in front of a shelter in the heart of Gaza City, in addition to restricting aid and closing the Rafah crossing.

Qassem called on Tuesday for mediators, guarantor states, and the international community to exert real pressure on the Israeli occupation to stop its violations of the ceasefire agreement and to adhere to its obligations under the agreement, according to the Palestinian news agency Shehab.

On Monday evening, more than 10 Palestinian civilians were injured, some seriously, in an Israeli air strike that targeted the gate of a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.

Local and medical sources confirmed that more than 10 civilians were injured when an Israeli drone dropped bombs on the gate of a school in the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

