Knesset warned of hidden brain injury crisis among Israeli soldiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: “Worrying” data presented to the Israeli Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has revealed a growing medical crisis concerning head injuries and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) among Zionist soldiers.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, figures presented during the session showed that 7 out of every 10 fighters with TBIs did not show signs of injury on traditional CT scans upon hospitalization.

The data also indicated that 94% of these injuries were caused by blast waves, and approximately 80% of them do not appear in conventional head imaging. This implies that thousands of fighters are suffering from hidden, undiagnosed brain injuries.

The Knesset member who chaired the session warned of the “danger of forgetfulness” and a decline in attention to the medical care of the injured after the fighting ends. The director of one relevant association reported that 70% of the military’s war casualties sustained a TBI, and 400 new casualties have not yet received any therapeutic solutions.

...................

End/ 257