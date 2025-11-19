Gaza endures relentless breaches despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite the ongoing ceasefire, violence erupted across Gaza on Sunday, leaving four dead and several injured as military operations continued unabated. Across Rafah, Khan Younis, Gaza City, and northern districts, artillery, airstrikes, and ground fire struck residential areas, shattering any semblance of calm. Emergency teams struggled to reach those trapped, while hospitals received victims of the latest strikes.

In Rafah, residential buildings were demolished, and artillery fire rained down on the city’s west, northeast, and northern neighbourhoods. East of Khan Younis, three Palestinians lost their lives in a targeted strike, as military vehicles and warplanes intensified attacks in the surrounding areas. In Gaza City, one civilian was killed near the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, with multiple injuries reported in Al-Zaytoun after aerial bombardments and drone attacks on residential homes. Eastern Shujaiya also faced sustained fire, leaving families in fear as tanks and ground units continued to operate.

Further north, Beit Lahia and eastern Gaza City saw artillery shelling and the detonation of military equipment, including a large robotic device, deepening the humanitarian toll. Residents described streets littered with rubble and a constant threat to life, as hospitals remained overwhelmed by the rising number of casualties. Even under a declared truce, the daily reality in Gaza remains one of destruction and loss.

