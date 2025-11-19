Flags burned, voices raised: Greece joins global outcry for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thessaloniki witnessed a large-scale protest on Tuesday as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets to denounce the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Palestine and the United States’ role in supporting it. The march, which culminated outside the U.S. Consulate, was marked by chants of “Freedom for Palestine” and the burning of U.S., Israeli, and NATO flags—symbolic acts of condemnation against what protesters described as foreign complicity in genocide.

The demonstration comes amid a surge in international outrage over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes have reportedly targeted hospitals, schools, and residential areas. Protesters demanded an immediate end to Israeli and U.S. aggression, accusing Western governments of enabling the humanitarian catastrophe through arms supplies and political cover.

Activists emphasized the need for international accountability, calling on global institutions to take concrete action against what they described as war crimes and violations of international law. Thessaloniki’s protest follows a wave of similar rallies across Athens and other European cities, reflecting a growing grassroots movement in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The protest also highlighted broader concerns about the erosion of international norms and the perceived failure of global powers to uphold justice in the face of mass civilian suffering. As the war in Gaza continues, demonstrations like these signal mounting pressure on governments to reassess their policies and respond to the demands of their citizens.

