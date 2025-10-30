Pro-Palestinian protest in Patras forces Israeli cruise ship to reroute

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested on Wednesday in the Greek port of Patras against a cruise ship carrying Israeli tourists that was scheduled to dock there before changing course to another port.

The cruise ship Crown Iris, carrying Israeli tourists, was expected to arrive at the port of Patras on the peninsula of Myra in southern Greece.

The ship changed its destination to the port of Katakolos on the same peninsula, due to a call by pro-Palestinian groups to hold an anti-occupation demonstration at the port.

Despite the change of course, the demonstrators in the port of Patras continued their protest against the genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for two years.

The protesters raised banners in solidarity with Palestine and marched from the port towards the city center chanting slogans calling for freedom for Palestine.

The same ship had docked yesterday in the port of Kalamata on the Myra peninsula and also faced similar protests.

.....................

End/ 257