Workers in Port of Genoa in Italy block Saudi ship carrying arms to Israeli regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, port workers in Genoa, Italy, blocked the Saudi cargo ship Bahri Yanbu after discovering it was carrying weapons and ammunition reportedly bound for Israel, according to the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS).

The ship, operated by Saudi shipping company Bahri, had docked in Genoa after arriving from the United States, allegedly to collect military equipment. However, during standard inspection procedures, workers found the vessel was already loaded with arms destined for Israel.

WSWS reported that around 40 port workers boarded the ship to inspect and document the cargo, despite administrative attempts to restrict their access.

José Nivoi, representing the Autonomous Collective of Port Workers (CALP) and the local chapter of the Unione Sindacale di Base (USB), issued a firm statement: “We don’t work for war.” The protest, organized by USB and CALP with backing from major unions, led the Port Authority to promise discussions on establishing a permanent observatory on arms trafficking.

Union leaders emphasized that handling such shipments implicates workers in war crimes and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

This is not the first time Genoa port workers have intervened. In 2019, they blocked a similar arms shipment aboard the same vessel.

The protest underscores growing international grassroots resistance to the transportation of weapons to conflict zones, especially amid the continuing Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

