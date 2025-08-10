Second student removed from London's SOAS amid Gaza protest wave

AhlulBayt News Agency: Haya Adam, a law student and vocal leader of the SOAS Palestine Society, has been expelled from SOAS University in London following a confrontation over her pro-Palestine activism on campus.

Adam played a key role in a 15-month student sit-in demanding that the university investigate its alleged connections to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Her final expulsion reportedly followed the release of a video she described as political commentary.

In the video, Adam criticized the Students’ Union, particularly a representative named Safia, accusing her of failing to uphold her political commitments.

This is the second expulsion at SOAS in recent months linked to pro-Palestine activism. In December 2024, student Abel Harvey-Clarke was also expelled under similar circumstances.

Before her expulsion, Adam had already faced months of suspension due to disciplinary charges related to her activism on campus.

These events are unfolding amid a wave of student protests at SOAS, part of a broader global movement denouncing universities’ alleged complicity in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has reportedly killed over 61,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

/129