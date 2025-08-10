Over 200 arrested in London protest against ban on Palestine action

AhlulBayt News Agency: British police have arrested more than 200 demonstrators protesting the government’s decision to outlaw Palestine Action, a group known for its direct actions targeting arms manufacturers linked to Israel—particularly those accused of supplying weapons used in the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday that over 200 activists were detained during a protest in Parliament Square. The demonstration, organized by the campaign group Defend Our Juries, drew hundreds of participants holding signs that read, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

According to IRNA, the arrests follow a controversial move by the UK government to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000. On July 5, lawmakers in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords overwhelmingly backed Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision, making membership in or support for the group a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The ban has sparked widespread condemnation from UN experts, civil liberties organizations, cultural figures, and hundreds of legal professionals, who have described the measure as “draconian” and a serious threat to freedom of expression.

In a significant legal development last week, Huda Amouri, co-founder of Palestine Action, was granted permission to challenge the ban in court. Judge Martin Chamberlain ruled that her claim—that the proscription represents a disproportionate interference with the right to free speech—is “worthy of debate.”

Since the ban came into effect, authorities have arrested dozens of individuals for displaying banners or expressing support for the movement. Activists and supporters of the Palestinian cause are now facing heightened surveillance and scrutiny from law enforcement.

