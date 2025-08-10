Dozens of Palestinians massacred, injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued, last night and on Saturday, to carry out deadly attacks on different areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

According to local media sources, Israeli forces also continued today to detonate and bomb more homes and displace families in the Gaza Strip, further deepening the dire humanitarian crisis as the population grapples with worsening famine.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter in Gaza, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip, including an Israeli airstrike on a tent that killed three civilians and injured others in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Rescuers also found the body of a woman following Israeli strikes on Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood.

A child was martyred when an aid box fell on him during an airdrop operation in an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Another citizen was pronounced dead today after he succumbed to injuries he sustained on Friday when an aid box struck him in Gaza City’s al-Yarmouk street.

A warplane bombed an apartment near the Sharia Court in western Khan Yunis, killing a woman and injuring another citizen.

More people were martyred or injured in Israeli attacks on aid seekers near distribution points in southern and central Gaza.

11 people, including two children, were pronounced dead due to starvation and malnutrition, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The Israeli army also launched attacks on other areas of the Gaza Strip last night and today, killing and wounding more civilians, including children and women.

Meanwhile, several Gazans were pronounced dead after they succumbed to injuries they sustained in recent attacks.



