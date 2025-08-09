Moroccan doctors launch hunger strike in solidarity with Gaza medical workers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Moroccan healthcare professionals will stage a hunger strike today in solidarity with medical workers in Gaza and civilian victims of the Israeli-induced starvation and genocidal war.

The hunger strike, held in response to a call by the Moroccan NGO ''Doctors for Palestine'', is part of a broader campaign of protests and sit-ins taking place across multiple Moroccan cities.

The demonstrations aim to support Palestinians facing Israeli attacks and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The medical coordination group has made several demands through these actions. Notably, they demand that Israel end what they describe as systematic starvation policies against Palestinians.

The doctors also call for an end to genocidal assaults against civilians and the opening of border crossings to allow food and medical supplies to enter Gaza.

Additionally, the Moroccan medical professionals demand that Morocco end all forms of diplomatic normalization with Israel.

The strike reflects a growing concern among Moroccan healthcare workers about the conditions their colleagues face in Gaza’s medical facilities.

Many hospitals and clinics in Gaza have suffered Israeli bombardment during the ongoing genocide, making it impossible for medical staff to provide medical care for victims.

The Moroccan doctors’ action represents one of several solidarity movements emerging across the Arab world as healthcare professionals express concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the challenges facing medical workers there.

The World Health Organization has reported that at least 94 percent of hospitals in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, making it impossible to provide health care to victims of the genocide.

