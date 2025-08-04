Global wave of anti-Israel protests: From Sydney to Athens and Morocco, voices rise in solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Australian Foreign Minister emphasized her country’s support for humanitarian aid to Gaza and called for an end to the suffering of Palestinians, in a statement released as 100,000 Australians rallied in solidarity with Gaza.

On Sunday night, Penny Wong, Australia’s Foreign Minister, reiterated her support for international calls to resume humanitarian aid to Gaza and urged an end to the suffering and starvation of civilians. Wong referenced International Court of Justice orders calling for immediate aid delivery and said Australia will continue cooperating with the international community to secure a permanent ceasefire and pursue a two-state solution.

100,000 protesters block Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge

Around 100,000 Australians marched under the banner "March for Humanity," blocking the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney to protest the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Despite poor weather, participants crossed the bridge calling for peace and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Some demonstrators carried cooking pots and pans as symbols of hunger. Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, was among the participants.

Anti-genocide protest in the heart of Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis held a protest in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv, erecting protest tents and launching a hunger strike against the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Organized by about 60 Jewish and Arab organizations, the protest called for an immediate end to the war and bloodshed in Gaza. The protesters declared in a statement that the time has come for broad action to end the war in Gaza and that inaction is no longer an option. They emphasized that as long as this crisis continues, life in the occupied Palestinian territories will not be sustainable.

Athen's mayor: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Haris Doukas, the Mayor of Athens, condemned the Zionist regime’s actions, saying Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. He stated that the Greek capital will not take democracy lessons from those who kill civilians. His remarks came in response to criticism from Israel’s ambassador to Greece, who had accused Greek officials of failing to protect Israeli tourists. Doukas described Zionists as murderers and reaffirmed Athens’ strong support for citizens' right to freedom of expression and its opposition to violence and racism.

American support for Israel at historic low

Reports indicate that American public support for the Israeli regime has dropped to an all-time low, while support for Palestinians is rising. According to a Gallup poll, only 32% of Americans approve of Israel’s actions in Gaza. The shift is especially noticeable among Democrats and younger Americans, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with Israeli policies.

Thousands in Morocco protest arrival of Israeli arms ships

Thousands of Moroccans staged a sit-in protest at the port of Tangier in response to the docking of Israeli arms ships. According to Al-Aqsa TV, protesters denounced the Moroccan government’s support for Israel and its complicity in the Gaza genocide.

600 former Israeli security officials urge Trump to end Gaza war

More than 600 former high-ranking Israeli security and military officials sent an open letter to former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to use his influence to compel Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the war in Gaza. The letter, signed by former officials from the Israeli army, Mossad, and Shabak, stressed that the military assault on Gaza has failed to achieve its stated objectives and has severely damaged Israel’s international standing and internal security.



