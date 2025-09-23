Global Sumud Flotilla nears Gaza amid Israeli threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian initiative aimed at breaking Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, has warned of a potential Israeli attack as its ships move closer to the besieged territory.

In a statement issued Monday, the coalition announced that its vessels had gathered in international waters, approximately 715 nautical miles from Gaza.

A video released by the group indicated the flotilla was “five days from the high-risk zone” and “seven days from Gaza.”

The coalition also noted that its Greek fleet is expected to join the humanitarian convoy in the coming days.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla is assembling, with the Greek fleet joining soon, as we enter the final phase of our mission to reach Gaza and challenge Israel’s unlawful blockade,” the statement read.

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) reported that unidentified drones had been flying over the flotilla, with some coming unusually close to the ships.

ICBSG described the drone presence as “an unusual level of activity,” raising security concerns.

Volunteers aboard the ships are reportedly preparing for possible Israeli interception as they approach the “yellow zone” south of Greece, where attacks are considered more likely.

In recent weeks, dozens of ships have departed from North African and European ports as part of the humanitarian effort to break Israel’s siege amid its ongoing war on Gaza.

Zaher Birawi, president of ICBSG, told Quds Press that 44 ships had already left Italian ports, with six more preparing to depart from Greece. The convoy, which began its journey from Sicily on Friday, includes hundreds of volunteers.

Organizers have described the Sumud flotilla as the largest maritime mission of its kind in decades, with over 50 vessels and delegations from at least 44 countries expected to converge on Gaza’s waters.

Israel has a history of intercepting ships bound for Gaza, often seizing the vessels and deporting those on board.

In May, the vessel Conscience was hit by armed drones just 14 nautical miles off Malta, causing a fire that nearly sank the ship.

In June, the ship Madleen was intercepted 100 nautical miles from Gaza, deep within international waters.

