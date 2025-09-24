Spain warns Israel against interference with Gaza-bound freedom flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed that his country would respond to any Israeli action against the global steadfastness fleet heading to the Gaza Strip with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on board.

According to a press release issued by the Spanish foreign ministry, Albarez stressed that Spain would respond to any action that violates freedom of movement, freedom of expression and international law.

He pointed to the peaceful and humanitarian nature of the initiative launched from Barcelona, noting that Madrid provides diplomatic and consular protection to all members of the Spanish fleet.

The minister also instructed the ambassador to Tunisia to investigate the circumstances of the recent drone attack on the fleet’s ships in Tunisian waters.

Earlier, Spain, along with 16 other countries, issued a statement expressing concern about the safety of the fleet participants, calling for refraining from any illegal or violent actions against them.

A document recalled that violations of international law, including attacks on ships in international waters or illegal detention, would entail responsibility.

The ships of the “Freedom Flotilla ” tried to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip several times without succeeding in reaching the besieged Strip.

