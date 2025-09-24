Gaza death toll due to Israeli aggression reaches 65,382

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Tuesday, that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 65,382 martyrs and 166,985 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the arrival of 38 martyrs and 190 new injuries to hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.

It indicated that the death toll and injury since March 18, 2025, has reached 12,823 martyrs and 54,944 injuries.

According to the report, the Gaza Health Ministry recorded 3 martyrs and 15 injuries from casualties of aid-related incidents during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of martyrs who arrived at hospitals to 2,526 and more than 18,511 injuries.

In an urgent statement, the ministry confirmed that the systematic Israeli attacks on the health system, by forcibly putting hospitals out of service, constitute a crime against patients and the wounded and depriving them of their internationally guaranteed right to treatment.

It pointed out that the severe shortage of blood units and components is putting blood banks in hospitals facing a stifling crisis that threatens the lives of patients.

