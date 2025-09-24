Crown Prince of Kuwait: Defenseless Palestinians enduring most painful forms

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the United Nations on behalf of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) member states, the Crown Prince of Kuwait described the humanitarian situation in Palestine as catastrophic, stating: “The defenseless Palestinian people are facing the most painful forms of suffering and hardship.”

Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, referring to the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip, emphasized: “What is happening in Gaza is genocide and ethnic cleansing, and it cannot be met with silence.”

He strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Qatari territory and warned: “An attack on any PGCC member state is considered an attack on all Persian Gulf countries.”

The Crown Prince called for urgent action from the UN Security Council, urging it to fully assume its responsibilities to halt Israel’s repeated violations. He added: “Israeli crimes in Gaza pose a threat to the security of the entire region.”

Reaffirming the Persian Gulf states’ commitment to peace, he concluded: “Our highest goal today and every day is peace. Silence is no longer an option, and the international community must take responsibility for creating a path toward a two-state solution.”

