Kuwait’s Mamluki Mosque: A Fusion of Classical Architecture and Modern Design

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Mamluki Mosque in the Al-Maseel district of Kuwait stands as a striking example of blending Egypt’s classical Mamluk architectural style with modern design, aiming to create a spiritual yet functional space for the local community. Designed by Adlah Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar, the mosque symbolizes unity and spiritual connection through its innovative structure.

The mosque is composed of five distinct sections, each representing one of the five daily Muslim prayers. The base aligns with the qibla, ensuring the correct prayer direction, while the upper section integrates harmoniously with the overall site plan. The three middle sections are dynamically merged, forming a spacious interior without supporting columns, allowing worshippers clear orientation toward prayer.

The façade features Islamic arches and detailed window designs, while a central minaret not only enhances the visual appeal but also strengthens the spiritual focus toward the qibla. Natural light filters through openings between the rotated sections, creating a serene atmosphere. Flexible partitions separate the men’s and women’s prayer halls, allowing the space to expand during major gatherings such as Ramadan.

The Mamluki Mosque represents a unique synthesis of Islamic architectural heritage and contemporary innovation, serving both spiritually and architecturally as a valuable contribution to the Kuwaiti community.

