Supporters and Opponents Rally Over Islamic Center Construction in Dalton, England

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tensions flared in Dalton, South Lakes, as large gatherings of both supporters and opponents were held around the site of a new Islamic center under construction.

Supporters of the project rallied with microphones, loudspeakers, and decorated flags, voicing their backing for the center. Members of the group “Resist Racism” and community activists, including Catherine Moffat, emphasized messages of solidarity, love, and unity during the demonstration. They argued that the center would strengthen community ties and promote inclusivity

Opponents, however, staged their own protest, carrying flags and chanting against the project. One vocal critic of the Islamic center claimed, “This area has less than one percent Muslim population, and Britain should remain a white and Christian country.” He added that he is working to pressure the local council to halt the construction.

Observers noted that the dispute reflects broader national debates in the UK over religious diversity, immigration, and community integration. While supporters stress that the Islamic center will serve as a hub for cultural understanding, critics frame it as unnecessary and divisive. Local authorities are expected to face increased pressure as tensions continue to mount.

