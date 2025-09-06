Muslims in Manchester Report Growing Insecurity After Attacks on Local Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muslim communities in Greater Manchester have voiced deep concerns over safety following two consecutive attacks on the Ilaf Mosque in Cheadle Heath. Imam Dr. Ibrahim, who also works as a general practitioner, warned that the incidents have heightened fear among worshippers.

According to the imam, two masked individuals hurled large paving stones through the mosque’s windows in the early hours of Thursday. Security cameras captured the attack, which caused significant damage. He added that in April, vandals had thrown rubbish and pork meat through the mosque’s entrance.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating both incidents and have met with mosque leaders as part of efforts to identify the perpetrators. Officers said the attacks resulted in considerable damage to windows and the mosque’s exterior.

Expressing his concern, Dr. Ibrahim stated, “We must live in love and peace, but these actions are clear examples of Islamophobia. Muslims in the mosque do not feel safe, and we fear what may happen next.”

The Ilaf Mosque, which began operating around six months ago after being converted from a church, has reportedly enjoyed positive relations with the local community. Volunteers have organized cultural programs for children during Ramadan and distributed gifts to neighbors.

