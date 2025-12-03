UN Expert Warn Harsh weather in Gaza; Israel Destroyed 90 Percent of Water Facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF’s special representative in Palestine, described the situation in the Gaza Strip as “devastating,” noting that cold and rainy weather is worsening the already dire conditions faced by families.

“The situation in Gaza is devastating as cold and heavy rains continue to affect families living under extremely difficult circumstances,” Veitch said on Tuesday.

He added, “Even with the ceasefire, daily life remains incredibly challenging for children in the Gaza Strip.”

“UK aid–supported tents have now entered Gaza and will provide urgently needed shelter to help families endure the harsh winter. But much more is required,” Veitch emphasized.

Meanwhile, Pedro Arrojo, the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to safe drinking water and sanitation, warned of an imminent humanitarian disaster in Gaza, noting that the Israeli army has destroyed nearly 90 percent of water facilities since the war began.

In a recent statement, Arrojo accused the Israeli army of weaponizing thirst against Gaza’s residents by targeting water infrastructure and blocking fuel needed to operate wells and desalination plants.

The UN expert further warned that contaminated drinking water poses a direct threat to thousands of families, raising fears of cholera outbreaks and other deadly diseases due to the lack of safe water.

