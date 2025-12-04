Palestinian Factions demand full implementation of ceasefire commitments

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance factions on Wednesday renewed their call for the Israeli occupation to fully comply with its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, warning that any delay or procrastination could jeopardize the truce.

According to Yemen Press, in a joint statement, the factions stressed that mediators and guarantor states must fulfill their responsibilities, particularly by ensuring the reopening of the Rafah Crossing in both directions, in accordance with the Sharm el-Sheikh Agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The statement noted that the continued closure of the crossing constitutes a fundamental violation of the truce understandings.

The factions also warned against any attempts to restrict the crossing to one-way traffic or to circumvent the terms of the agreement, as cited in Hebrew media reports, stressing that any manipulation of the agreed-upon benefits would be met with unified Palestinian rejection.

