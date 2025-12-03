Pakistani Shia scholar: Holy Qur’an is source of Palestinian resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Pakistani cleric has said the Palestinian nation derives its steadfastness from the Holy Qur’an, while many Muslim rulers have failed to uphold their responsibility to support the oppressed people of Gaza.

Speaking during a sermon at Imam Ali Mosque in Lahore, Ayatollah Sayyed Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najafi, head of the Shia Educational Association of Pakistan, underlined the decisive role of the Qur’an in guiding Islamic societies, stating that the Holy Book has long served as the foundation of faith, spiritual strength, perseverance, and liberation for Muslims across the world.

He said the Qur’an leads humanity toward devotion to the One God, the Creator and Sustainer, and distances believers from reliance on worldly power. Many of the crises facing the Muslim world, he noted, stem from neglecting the Qur’an’s enlightening teachings.

Referring to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, Ayatollah Najafi said the Palestinian people have demonstrated extraordinary courage and resilience inspired by Qur’anic principles, despite facing overwhelming military force and the open support of global powers for the Zionist regime.

“In this unequal battle, the oppressed people of Palestine have stood firm with the strength they derive from the Qur’an,” he said. “Yet many Muslim rulers hesitated to fulfill their historic duty toward the Palestinians and failed to defend the rights of this suffering nation.”

He stressed that the Qur’an teaches believers not to fear anyone except God—a principle that, he added, forms the true backbone of Muslim resistance.

Ayatollah Najafi also highlighted the responsibility of Muslim families to raise the next generation according to Qur’anic standards. Failure to do so, he warned, results in moral decline and accountability before God.

“Qur’anic education is the main foundation for building a healthy, God-centered society,” he said, noting that parents will be questioned about this duty even before the Day of Judgment.

The Pakistani scholar underscored the egalitarian message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), saying Islam rejects all forms of ethnic or racial superiority.

“In Islam, no Arab is superior to a non-Arab, nor is a white person superior to a black person—except through piety,” he said. He explained that the Prophet began his mission by dismantling tribal prejudices and establishing equality, leading to the rapid spread of Islam and the formation of a just and spiritually grounded society.

Concluding his remarks, Ayatollah Najafi emphasized that Islam’s universality and freedom from prejudice are key to its lasting influence.

“Islam is a religion purified of narrow biases and racial hierarchies,” he said. “This inclusiveness is the secret of its strength, expansion, and continuity throughout history.”

