Pakistani Shia Scholar: Hazrat Fatima; greatest woman in human history

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sayyid Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najafi, Head of the Shia Educational Association of Pakistan, has emphasized the unparalleled status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), describing her as the greatest woman in the history of humanity and an everlasting role model for Muslim women.

Speaking at the Imam Ali Mosque in Lahore, Ayatollah Najafi highlighted the profound respect the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him and his family) held for his daughter, noting that her virtues and spiritual stature are unmatched. He stressed that the lineage of the Prophet continued through Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), whose sons, Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein (peace be upon them), were introduced as the “Leaders of the Youth of Paradise,” while she herself is honored as the “Leader of the Women of Paradise.”

Addressing historical debates among Islamic schools over the number of the Prophet’s daughters, the cleric said such differences should not lead to sensitivity or discord. What matters, he noted, is acknowledging the true virtue, the continuation of the Prophet’s lineage, and the exemplary status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra in Islamic history.

Ayatollah Najafi also referred to the revelation of Surah Al-Kawthar, recounting how its divine eloquence surpassed the celebrated poetry of the pre-Islamic era. He said that the power of the Qur’an’s message remains transformative even today, continuing to inspire conversions and spiritual awakening.

Underscoring Islam’s emphasis on women’s dignity and respect for parents, the scholar said the Qur’an articulated these values with unparalleled clarity more than fourteen centuries ago. He added that the moral teachings of the holy text continue to guide and elevate human societies.

Ayatollah Najafi concluded by stressing that the life and character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra serve as an eternal model for the Islamic Ummah in spiritual, moral, and social domains. He called for greater efforts to introduce her exemplary legacy across Muslim communities.

