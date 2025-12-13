Shia Cleric: Adopting Hazrat Zahra's (S.A) Character is Key to Salvation and Social Reform

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council and President of Majlis Ulama Makteb-e-Ahlul Bayt Baltistan, Sheikh Ahmed Ali Nouri, in his congratulatory message on the auspicious occasion of the blessed birth of the Daughter of the Prophet, Sayyidah Nisaa al-Alameen (Leader of the Women of the Worlds) Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A), extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah and the people of faith. He stated that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) is Umm Abiha (Mother of her Father), Khair al-Nisa (Best of Women), the fountainhead of innocence and purity, and a radiant minaret of faith, character, modesty, courage, and knowledge of God. Her character is a guiding torch for humanity in every era.

He Added: Her pure life is a light of insight in the darkness of ignorance, the highest voice of truth against oppression and tyranny, and the most perfect example of honor and dignity for women.

He said that in today's challenging era, adopting the character of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) is the foundation of salvation, awareness, and social reform. By acting upon her noble example, we can establish justice, love, unity, and peace in society.