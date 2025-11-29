Shia Cleric: Protecting Women's Rights is Key Demand of Following Life of Fatima (S.A)

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya (the days of mourning for Hazrat Fatima (AS)), the Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan Jammu and Kashmir organized mourning gatherings at the Central Imambara Budgam, Imambara Yagipora Magam, and Sholipora Budgam. Thousands of devotees attended these gatherings.

During the programs, reciters associated with the organization recited marsiyas (elegies).

The President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan, Hujjatul Islam Syed Hasan Al-Mosavi Al-Safavi, addressed the gatherings.

At the Central Imambara Budgam, he spoke in detail about different aspects of the pure life, greatness, and status of the Princess of Both Worlds, Hazrat Syedah Fatima Zahra (S.A).

Agha Syed Hasan praised her piety, generosity, love for Allah, spiritual knowledge, and deep concern for the religion and community, calling her the highest example to follow. He clearly said that the only successful way to build a good Islamic society is to follow the character and actions of Fatima Zahra (S.A), the Lady of Paradise.

He further said that by reminding people about the life and high status of Fatima (S.A), we can very easily remove wrong social customs and moral wrongdoing from society.

He emphasized that Hazrat Fatima (S.A) is the greatest defender and spokesperson of women's duties and rights. She faced extremely difficult situations to protect and restore the rights that Islam has given to women.

Offering tribute and respect to the beloved daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the Leader of the Women of the Worlds, Hazrat Fatima (S.A), has one very important demand from us:

We must protect the rights of women and never hesitate or have any doubt when it comes to fulfilling those rights.

