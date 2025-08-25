  1. Home
Commemorations in Kashmir Mark Prophet Muhammad’s Passing and Imam Hasan’s Martyrdom

25 August 2025
On the solemn anniversaries of the passing of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him), Anjuman Shari Shian organized mourning gatherings at the central Imambara in Budgam and the historic Qadeem Imambara in Hasanabad, drawing large numbers of mourners.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In keeping with tradition, special assemblies were held across the region, with the main commemorations in Budgam and Hasanabad. Additional gatherings took place in Yal Kanjar, Buna Mohalla Nowgam, Gamdoo, Udina Sonawari, Anderkoot Sonawari, and other localities.

Addressing mourners at the centuries-old Imambara in Hasanabad, Anjuman Shari Shian president Syed Hasan Mosavi Safavi reflected on the events surrounding the Prophet’s passing, calling it “a profound shock to the entire universe.” He said, “Even today, we mourn his departure as an expression of love, not a denial of his life’s mission.”

Speaking on the life and legacy of Imam Hasan, Safavi highlighted the Imam’s sacrifice in relinquishing his outward position to preserve the unity of the Muslim nation during a period of grave turmoil. He noted that Imam Hasan’s decision saved the community from self-destruction at a time when Muslims were on the brink of fratricidal conflict.

Despite facing hardship and betrayal, Imam Hasan remained steadfast in his principles, Safavi said, adding: “His peace remains a guiding path for unity and brotherhood among Muslims until the end of time.”

