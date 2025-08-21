Pakistani Cleric Alleges Global Colonialism Behind Humanity’s Crisis, Condemns International Inaction on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful statement on International Humanity Day, marked globally since 2003, religious scholar Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi blamed the ongoing suffering of humanity on the destructive legacy of colonialism and unchecked greed. He highlighted how imperialist powers, driven by selfish agendas, have ravaged regions from Hiroshima and Nagasaki to Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving behind devastation and humiliation for millions.

Allama Naqvi further condemned the international community’s support for illegitimate regimes such as Israel, and authoritarian governments like India’s under Narendra Modi, which he accused of perpetrating brutal violence in Kashmir, causing widespread bloodshed and human rights abuses.

Speaking on the root causes of global crises, Naqvi emphasized that greed, lust for power, and bloodshed have long undermined the universal messages of peace and salvation brought by prophets and spiritual leaders throughout history. “Despite divine guidance toward justice and harmony, evil forces repeatedly shatter these teachings for selfish gains,” he said.

Naqvi pointed to the ongoing tragedy in Palestine—especially in Gaza—as a stark example of this brutality. Innocent children are being massacred, communities face forced starvation, and the so-called civilized world remains disturbingly silent. “This criminal silence is unacceptable,” he asserted, lamenting the failure of international organizations like the United Nations, which were established to protect humanity but have become powerless against imperialist agendas.

The religious leader’s remarks underline the urgent need for global accountability and a genuine commitment to safeguarding human rights and dignity beyond political and economic interests. He called for an end to violence driven by greed and for the international community to uphold justice for all oppressed peoples worldwide.