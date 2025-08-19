Indian Scholars Highlight Universal Message of Arbaeen at International Karbala Conference + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: An international conference titled “Dignity, Justice, and Global Responsibility” was held in Karbala, Iraq, under the auspices of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly. The event brought together religious scholars, intellectuals, and cultural figures from Iran, Lebanon, the UK, India, Pakistan, the USA, the Philippines, Denmark, Turkey, and other countries to discuss the significance of Arbaeen and its universal message.

The conference was presided over by Hujjat al-Islam wa al-Muslimeen Reza Ramzani, who emphasized that true dignity and justice are inseparable from moral concern. “Those who are generous and just are also attentive to the guidance, spiritual well-being, and societal conditions of others. This is why the prophets of God were the greatest advocates and caretakers of humanity,” he said.

Representing India, several senior scholars shared their perspectives on Arbaeen’s spiritual and educational importance. Maulana Syed Hussain Mehdi Hosseini, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Hind and professor at Jamia Imam Amir al-Mu’mineen, urged that the Shia and academic identity of Arbaeen be further highlighted. He recommended that Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly disseminate Islamic literature, particularly Quranic and Hadith teachings, to young pilgrims along the route from Najaf to Karbala, ensuring they return with a global and spiritual message rather than just a physical experience.

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Dr. Syed Kalbe Rusheed described the pilgrimage as “an ocean of droplets named Hussein”, stressing that visitors should understand that Karbala calls them, and that the essence of Arbaeen is to honor the sacrifices of martyrs and keep their message alive.

Maulana Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi, President of the Shia Ulema Council Australia and Imam of Melbourne, noted that critics should reflect on their own responsibilities. “We must rise above differences to strengthen Arbaeen and the Islamic Revolution, ensuring Iraq remains stable and the pilgrimage continues safely,” he said.

Maulana Syed Taqi Raza Abedi, President of South India Shia Ulema Council, highlighted that the current significance and continuity of Arbaeen are the result of martyrs’ sacrifices. He called for the message of these sacrifices and the Islamic Revolution to be emphasized during the pilgrimage so that participants recognize the event’s spiritual and historical importance.

Fazl Moin Chishti Ajmeri, representing the shrine of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, opened his remarks by citing the saint’s famous couplet “Shah Ast Hussain”. He underscored that Arbaeen is the largest gathering in the world, encompassing people of all ages walking from Najaf to Karbala in remembrance of Imam Hussein. He stated that the religion Muslims follow today exists because of the sacrifices of Imam Hussein, whose legacy continues to guide generations.

Prominent columnist Adil Faraz highlighted that the global fight against Islamophobia can be advanced through the message of Arbaeen. He stressed the need to strengthen media channels to widely communicate the pilgrimage’s universal message and ensure that the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt reach a global audience.

The event also featured key figures from Pakistan, including Maulana Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi of Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan, Maulana Syed Manzar Naqvi of Al-Jawad Foundation, Maulana Syed Zamin Jafri from Maktab Ayatollah al-Uzma Hafiz Bashir Najafi, Maulana Subt Zaidi from Mashhad, and MWMP leader Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi.

The conference concluded with a call for deeper global engagement, interfaith understanding, and reinforcement of Arbaeen’s spiritual and ethical values as a universal message of dignity, justice, and human responsibility.