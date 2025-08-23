Lebanese Mufti praises Iran, resistance forces as shield against Zionist aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Shiite cleric and Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan, stressed that Iran remains “the pride of every free person in this world,” adding that trust in Tehran is like “trust in the great saints.”

In a statement, Sheikh Qabalan said Iran has “destroyed the Middle East project and the hopes of Washington and Tel Aviv, which thrive on terrorism, occupation, and destruction.” He emphasized that the resistance forces in Lebanon, led by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, remain the country’s shield against Zionist aggression.

“The weapon of Hezbollah is the weapon of the Amal Movement, and both are the weapon of God,” Qabalan declared, calling any decision to disarm the resistance “stupid, absurd, and worthless,” and warning that such measures would only serve Israel’s interests.

He praised Hezbollah, Amal, and other resistance factions for defeating Israel in past wars and safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty, describing them as the “resistance tribe” willing to sacrifice for the nation. Qabalan also lauded the roles of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem and Amal leader Nabih Berri in preserving Lebanon’s independence and national dignity.

“Hezbollah has not been defeated and will not be defeated,” he said, adding that the resistance “prevented the occupation of Lebanese cities and defeated the regional project of Washington and Tel Aviv.”

Reiterating his support for Iran, Qabalan said: “Iran distanced Washington and Tel Aviv from their dream of Greater Israel. The slogan of resistance has not fallen for half a century and will not fall as long as Lebanon needs defense, protection, and sacrifice.”

