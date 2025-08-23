Hezbollah Cannot Defeated by Political or Military Pressure, Says Pakistani Senator

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement shared with local media, Senator Jafri emphasized that Hezbollah is a movement rooted in strategic thinking and unwavering resistance. “No political or military pressure can weaken Hezbollah,” he stated. “It will never bow down and will continue to overcome all obstacles. The spirit of resistance cannot be separated from the hearts of the Lebanese people, the Islamic Ummah, or the world’s free peoples.”

He recalled the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, noting that the Lebanese people responded with the powerful declaration: “We will never bow down.”

Senator Jafri also highlighted the significance of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, describing it as a massive spiritual gathering that unites people of different nations and faiths. “It is the love for Imam Hussain (AS) that transforms the Ummah into a caravan of awareness and resistance. The resistance front draws its inspiration from the legacy of Imam Hussain. Arbaeen is not limited to Shia Muslims—it is a day for all justice-seekers and freedom-loving people,” he asserted.

Touching on regional geopolitics, Senator Jafri referenced the Iran-Iraq war, stating, “During the 12-day war, when forces of disbelief and hypocrisy attacked Iran, the people stood firmly with the resistance and expressed their love for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Today, all conscious Muslims and freedom-seekers look toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He praised Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, as a guiding figure during the occultation of Imam Mahdi (AS), and a source of leadership for the global Muslim community.

Jafri concluded by stating that the Zionist regime is incapable of waging war alone against Iran or Hezbollah. “Tel Aviv has already faced defeat at the hands of Iran, Hezbollah, and other resistance groups—and it will continue to face defeat in the future.”